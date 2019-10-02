Richie Mo'unga was the highest rated All Black in their 63-0 win over Canada according to the Herald's interactive tool My All Blacks Ratings.

Mo'unga, who was rated a perfect 10 by the Herald rugby experts, topped the audience ratings with an average score of 8.58.

The All Blacks No 10 was also named Man of the Match after the thrashing at Oita Stadium, which was the largest win by a team at the World Cup so far.

All Blacks first five Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, both the Herald experts and fans didn't rate out-of-form winger Rieko Ioane, who ended with the second lowest score by the audience and earned only a 5 by the Herald.

Thousands of readers made their ratings known on the Herald's new interactive player ratings tool, which allows users to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on computers, mobile phones or other devices and compare it with the expert's score along with the average score.

Top rated players according to the Herald's audience (average score):

Richie Mo'unga 8.58 (Herald score: 10)

Beauden Barrett 8.2 (9)

Sonny Bill Williams 8.11 (9)

Brad Weber 7.69 (9)

Kieran Read 7.67 (7)

Scott Barrett 7.25 (7)

Jordie Barrett 7.07 (7)

Shannon Frizell 7.03 (8)

Matt Todd 7.01 (7)

Ryan Crotty 6.96 (6)

Ben Smith 6.71 (5)

Atu Moli 6.57 (6)

Jack Goodhue 6.52 (6)

Nepo Laulala 6.46 (7)

TJ Perenara 6.46 (6)

Ardie Savea 6.42 (5)

Liam Coltman 6.39 (5)

Sam Whitelock 6.35 (5)

Ofa Tuungafasi 6.34 (5)

Codie Taylor 6.28 (5)

Angus Ta'avao 6.08 (5)

Rieko Ioane 6.07 (5)

Patrick Tuipulotu 6.06 (5)

