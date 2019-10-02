France was back to its inconsistent worst before rallying with late tries to beat a spirited U.S. Eagles lineup 33-9 in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match on Wednesday.

Three-time finalist France joins group rival England on two wins, and is a step closer to maintaining its record of never failing to reach the knockout stages.

But this was largely a match to forget for coach Jacques Brunel's error-strewn squad as poor handling and positional play allowed the Americans to get within three points with 16 minutes remaining thanks to flyhalf flyhalf AJ MacGinty's third penalty of the game.

The "USA, USA" chants were getting louder at Fukuoka's Hakatanomori Stadium, and the memory of an upset 19-14 loss to Tonga at the 2011 World Cup, was doubtless looming larger in French minds.

The relief was evident when centre Gael Fikcou spotted a gap and broke two tackles for a converted try with a little more than 10 minutes left.

Finally the U.S. cracked.

Replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin used his speed to peel away for France's fourth try, after good work from right winger Alivereti Raka and flanker Yacouba Camara. Replacement prop Jefferson Poirot gleefully grabbed the fifty try with the clock ticking down.

France led 12-6 at halftime, with flyhalf Camille Lopez setting up tries inside the opening 25 minutes for wingers Yoann Huget and Raka with kicks into the corners.

But countless French errors kept the U.S. in contention at the break thanks to two MacGinty penalties in front of the posts.

France's strong bench made the difference in handing the U.S. Eagles their second defeat of the tournament after a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England.

Up next for France is Tonga on Sunday, while the Eagles take on two-time semifinalist Argentina three days later.

France 33 (Yoann Huget, Alivereti Raka, Gael Fickou, Baptiste Serin, Jefferson Poirot tries; Thomas Ramos conversion, Camille Lopez 3 conversions)

United States 9 (AJ MacGinty 3 penalties)

HT: 12-6