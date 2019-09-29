Spark Sport's tumultuous start to their 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage has continued, with fans being treated to two commentaries played simultaneously to begin the clash between Wales and Australia.
The problems didn't stop there.
As Spark's main caller, Scotty Stevenson, made his introduction, fans also heard a Welsh voice over the top of him, with the host nation's commentary also being broadcast at the same time.
Earlier, there had been problems during the national anthem, with sound cutting out during the Welsh anthem, while talking could be heard in the background as well.
The dual-commentary issues were fixed as the game got underway, though some users were still having problems with audio being delayed, while Spark also seemingly lost pictures at one point, with multiple replays of an early Dan Biggar drop goal being played while Stevenson was commentating live action.
Spark were inundated with complaints on social media, as rugby fans also saw their pictures cut out or buffer, with hundreds of customers voicing their displeasure at tonight's service.