Japan has produced another Rugby World Cup shocker to beat an Ireland team that was ranked No 1 coming into the tournament.

Japan beat South Africa in the 2015 World Cup in what was considered the biggest upset in the tournament's history. The 19-12 win over Ireland on Saturday is another massive result, particularly for the first Rugby World Cup held in Asia.

Japanese players celebrate their victory. Photo / Getty

Japan leads Pool A with wins over Russia and Ireland. The Irish had opened with an emphatic 27-3 win over Scotland and had been a heavy favorite to win at Shizuoka.

Flyhalf Jack Carty, in place for the injured Jonathan Sexton, was directing Ireland with veteran confidence early as he set up both of their tries.

Advertisement

His crosskick to centre Garry Ringrose was pinpoint to the center to catch and score, and his chip was tapped back by Ringrose over shorter opposite Ryoto Nakamura for fullback Rob Kearney to catch and dive to the tryline.

The Irish led 12-3 after 21 minutes, and spent the rest of the half on defence as Japan probed the outside and pushed Ireland off its scrum ball for the reward of two more Yu Tamura penalty kicks.

They then found the ultimate reward in the second half.

- More to come

Japan 19 (Kenki Fukuoka try; Yu Tamura conversion, 4 penalties)

Ireland 12 (Garry Ringrose, Rob Kearney tries; Jack Carty conversion).

HT: 9-12