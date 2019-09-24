All the news from the Rugby World Cup overnight including a scatchy win for Samoa to open their campaign.

Red missed

Samoa overcame two yellow cards and a red card threat to beat Russia 34–9.

Russian fullback and captain Vasily Artemyeve was the victim in both cases, as Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u were carded for high tackles by French referee Romain Poite within three minutes.

Lee-Lo escaped the first red of the tournament. Poite asked TMO Graham Hughes "Is it a foul play?", "It is a high tackle?" and "Is there a direct contact with the head?" Hughes replied yes to all, but forced Poite to have another look when he told the ref that the Russian was "dipping".

Advertisement

Russia led 6 – 5 at halftime but Samoa piled on three early second half tries for a bonus point win in the Pool A game in Kumagaya.

Early call

"That's try of the year, eh? Break your leg and score the try. He deserves a medal for that. That is dying for your country, basically."

Samoa's Senio Toleafoa on team mate Afaesetiti Amosa, who scored while getting injured in the win over Russia.

Good shift

Star wing Semi Radradra has been shifted from left wing to centre by Fiji coach John McKee for tonight's match against Uruguay in Pool D. Captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu, forward Leone Nakarawa and Radradra remain from the starting XV which lost to Australia.

Nakarawa moves from lock to No. 8 replacing the injured Viliame Mata. Star flanker Peceli Yato is sidelined by the concussion which has led to a fall out between McKee and Australian counterpart Michael Cheika. The match in Kamaishi starts at 5.15pm.

Fresh legs

The 37-year-old Samoan first five-eighths Tusi Pisi gets some help.



First in...

Australia's brilliant turnover star David Pocock has revealed the secrets to his art.

"You're doing a huge amount of practice on arriving - arriving there first, arriving there low, and arriving there on your feet," Pocock said.

Advertisement

"Getting straight on to the ball and trying to steal it. You're not trying to buy time on the ball on your elbows, you're trying to get in there and be efficient.

"We've been doing a lot of work as a back row and it's something that we'll continue to work on through the tournament. After most sessions we're doing work, extras."

Wales' Sam Warburton, All Blacks Richie McCaw and Josh Kronfeld, the late South African halfback Joost van der Westhuizen and Pocock have the most World Cup steals. All but van der Westhuizen are loose forwards.

Sonny sorry

Sonny Bill Williams has apologised to a photographer after using an image without credit, which led to Instagram taking down the post.

Coming up

Fiji face Uruguay in Kamaishi as the South Americans open their campaign. The two teams met at the last tournament with Fiji running comfortable winners 47–15. Uruguay will be searching for their third World Cup victory, their last coming in 2003 against Georgia.