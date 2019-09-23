All Blacks legend Dan Carter has given fans an exclusive insight into his life living and playing in Japan.

Following the success of his documentary 'A Perfect 10,' Carter has launched a new online series 'Dan Carter: Off The Pitch,' with episodes set to be released on Instagram TV and Facebook every Sunday.

"After such an overwhelming reaction from A Perfect Ten, I decided to create something very special for you guys," Carter posted to social media ahead of sharing the first episode yesterday. "I am going to be sharing with you an insight into my life off the pitch. A series of behind the scenes footage which will allow you all to take a look into my life away from Rugby."

Dan Carter: Off The Pitch (Ep.1) You guessed it guys. My first episode was filmed in Japan. Hope you like it 🇯🇵 #dancarteroffthepitch #kobe Posted by Dan Carter on Sunday, 22 September 2019

To kick-off the series, episode one sees Carter explore downtown Kobe where he is based when playing for the Kobe Steelers.

Taking viewers to his training ground for the Steelers, Carter says the club has become his home away from home.

Dan Carter playing for the Kobelco Steelers.Photo / Photosport

"Kobe Steelers, they're my family here in Japan," Carter says. "I've been back in New Zealand for most of the year so it's really nice to be back and see my brothers again."

Exploring downtown Kobe and sharing its famous food spots, Carter says it's been the little things like bike riding through the city which has helped him fit into the culture.

"I know I'm so far away from New Zealand that the cultures are very different, the nightlife, the small little alleyways, the energy, the city," Carter says. "You just can't get this back home in New Zealand.

Dan Carter meets with Lukas Podolski. Photo / Instagram

"It's a very chilled, quiet, relaxed place so I thought to fit in I needed a bike, so I got myself a wee pushbike and I cruise around often, bike to training, it's a bit of fun. It's not something I do a lot back home in New Zealand, but when in Japan."

Carter also meets up with one of the most famous German footballers of

all-time, Vissel Kobe forward Lukas Podolski, with future episodes set to feature Carter's former rugby teammates at Racing 92 and other special guests.

