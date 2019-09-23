A South African rugby critic is turning the heat on All Black captain Kieran Read, accusing him of a "clear professional foul around the neck".
But it's brought a divided reaction from Springbok fans, some of whom say it paints them as bad losers. One points out that the Springboks got away with high tackles on Ardie Savea.
Journalist Brenden Nel, who has a strong Twitter following, has questioned why World Rugby didn't cite Read from the lineout incident in the opening game at Yokohama.
In the 45th minute, Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit attempts to tackle halfback Aaron Smith after the All Blacks win a lineout.
But Read impedes du Toit with a coat hanger type tackle around the neck area, with the big Springboks flanker ending up on the deck.
"Wonder what the All Blacks say about this?," tweets Nel.
"Probably just bury their heads in the sand. It's their All Blacks after all."
But a Springbok supporter reckoned there were neck high tackles on All Black Ardie Savea that went unpunished in the match controlled by Frenchman Jerome Garces.
"Doing this just makes us look like bad losers. Stop playing the victim," the supporter tells Nel, a former Supersport rugby editor.
Another fan attacked Nel for an "All Black hating narrative", but Nel also had supporters.