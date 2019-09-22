England was relatively comfortable in beating Tonga 35-3 at the Rugby World Cup without the former champion being compelling in the opening game of its 2019 campaign.

Samoa-born centre Manu Tuilagi scored two tries in the first half to put England clear and Tonga didn't come close to an upset in the Pool C game at Sapporo Dome.

The tries showed the range of Tuilagi's talents. He bashed his way through a pack of Tongan defenders for his first. Then he skipped clear out wide for his second after England created an overlap on the left and wing Jonny May fed him an inside ball.

England's Manu Tuilagi runs at the Tongan defence. Photo / AP

But England didn't secure the four-try bonus point until three minutes from the end through replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Advertisement

England, the 2003 World Cup winner, made 13 handling errors and generally played within itself, maybe with an eye on bigger battles when it has to play Argentina and France in consecutive games at the end of the pool stage.

- More to come