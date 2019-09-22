Canterbury have moved back to the top of the Premiership table of the Farah Palmer Cup after their convincing 54-7 win over Manawatu on Saturday.

Canterbury were cruising at 40-7 at the break, as Manawatu put up a strong fight in the second 40 minutes. Lucy Anderson crossed for a double, while Kendra Cocksedge kicked seven conversions to help cement Canterbury's spot at the top of the Premiership.

They are joined at the top by Auckland who cruised past Wellington 38-10 in perfect conditions at Eden Park on Sunday. Auckland led 5-3 with 30 minutes gone in the clash, with two late tries in the first giving them a 17-3 lead to take to the sheds. In the second half the blue and whites were too strong as they ran away to get their third win of the season.

Counties Manakau had the bye as they sit in third on the ladder with Wellington rounding out the top four. Bay of Plenty got their first win of the season, triumphing 26-21 over Waikato, grabbing a much needed bonus point as well to keep the pressure on the top four.

Advertisement

In other results Hawke's Bay well and truly cemented their spot at the top of the Championship ladder as they marched past Taranaki 74-0 on Friday night.

Hawke's Bay are joined at the top by Otago who ran out winners 58-15 against Tasman, with both Trisha Hopcroft and Kiana Wereta grabbing doubles.

The Championship top four rounds out with Tasman sitting in third spot while North Harbour, who went down to Northland 27-21, sit in fourth thanks to points differential

Results

Hawke's Bay 74 (Niamh Jefferson, Shaylee Tipiwai, Gemma Woods 2, Tori Iosefo, Davina Atkin, Hanna Brough 2, Sylvia Bockman 2, Moomooga Palu 2, Cortez Te Pou, Nicolette Adamson tries; Krysten Cottrell 3 con; Bockman 2 con) Taranaki 0. HT: 36-0

Otago 58 (Trisha Hopcroft 2, Kiana Wereta 2, Bree Thomas, Rosie Buchanan-Brown, Eilis Doyle, Rosie Kelly, Meg Breen, Kilisitina Moata'ane tries; Kelly 4 con) Tasman 15 (Hayley Hutana, Jess Drummond tries; Hutana con, pen). HT: 15-10

Waikato 21 (Lonita Ngalu-Lavemei, Calista Ruruku tries; Chelsea Alley con, 3 pen) Bay of Plenty 26 (Sapphire Tapsell, Angel Mulu, Natalie Walford, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly tries; Tapsell 3 con). HT: 8-12

Canterbury 54 (Lucy Anderson 2, Kendra Cocksedge, Becky Davidson, Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox, Grace Brooker, Martha Lolohea, Estelle Uren tries; Cocksedge 7 con) Manawatu 7 (Lauren Balsillie try; Selica Winiata con). HT: 40-7

Auckland 38 (Kiritapu Demant, Lose Mafi, Eloise Blackwell, Ruahei Demant, Isla Norman-Bell, Saphire Abraham tries; Patricia Maliepo 4 con) Wellington 10 (Bernadette Robertson try; Amanda Rasche con, pen)

Advertisement

Northland 27 (Tyler Nankivell, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamete 2 tries; Krystal Murray 3 con, 2 pen) North Harbour 21 (Inga Timani, Mikayla Robinson, Caitlyn Cox tries; Sophie Fisher 3 con). HT: 6-14