Here's all you need to know about day two of the Rugby World Cup including the All Blacks opening win over South Africa.

Match report - Boks banished! All Blacks start Cup with superb win

The All Blacks have begun their World Cup defence with a victory over the old foe in a remarkable match at Yokohama which had the feel of a knockout fixture rather than a first pool game.

It had a bit of everything; a dropped goal, intensity and brutally hard hits that could almost be felt by the mainly All Black-supporting crowd.

It also featured the long-rumoured All Black attacking variation and an almost carefree style from Steve Hansen's men that had the Boks in big trouble at halftime before a superb comeback from the South Africans which would have stretched a few nerves from Tokyo to Taihape.

Analysis

Gregor Paul: Why All Blacks have made World Cup rivals very concerned

Just as the Dutch re-invented football in the 1970s, the All Blacks may be on the cusp of producing a brand of rugby that will force the world to have a major re-think about what might be possible.

Their intent is to attack their way to a third successive World Cup title – from anywhere and by any means they can conjure. What we know now is that they will force their hand, trust that they can pull off just about anything.

There was a colossal amount of adventure from the All Blacks – supported by an incredible array of skills. They were without inhibition or restriction and nothing it seemed was off the table.

Liam Napier: Magic six minutes prove All Blacks the team to beat

Time will tell whether these are the two best teams at the tournament. Plenty more drama awaits. But on first glance, they will both take some stopping.

Surely everyone except, perhaps, the exhausted players wanted this match to continue forever. It was that good.

Absorbing doesn't do the epic contest justice. End to end, pound for pound, the All Blacks and Boks have been near inseparable over the past two years.

Fittingly, their World Cup opener proved no different.

What the world media said

The All Blacks thrilled rugby fans and pundits around, but not everyone was impressed with the spectacle. Here's how the world media reacted to the All Blacks' win.



Key moments

Besides Kieran Read calling the referee gutless?

Pictures tell it all

George Bridge dives over for the opening try of the test. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett scores the second try of the match. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ratings

What was said

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen described Richie Mo'unga's scrambling tackle on a flying Cheslin Kolbe as a "match winner"

"I thought our scrambling defence was very good. It was a big moment. That's what rugby's about, isn't it, trying to win the big moments that matter," he said.

Skipper Kieran Read said: "Discipline was always going to be a massive thing for us… it was a conscious decision not to give way too many penalties. We probably haven't been that smart this year but we didn't give away too many today."

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has labelled the All Blacks favourites for World Cup title but warned they will face sterner challenges from the northern hemisphere style of opposition.

"You've got to remember we are four or five in the world. I don't think we are at this stage the benchmark to compare teams with," Erasmus said.

"When they get to the likes of England, Wales and Ireland I think New Zealand will have some stiff competition going through to the finals.

"There's teams that can handle their kicking game and specific things they do better than we do.

Coverage watch

It kind of went smoothly for Spark Sport in their first real test, however they did have to switch coverage to Duke and play the second half on free to air TV 'due to a small percentage of our customers experiencing streaming quality issues'. Read here.

France beat Argentina in thriller

It's early days but this one holds the belt for 'most entertaining game of the tournament'.

France withstood a ferocious second-half comeback from Argentina to win 23-21 in a tension-filled.

After Argentina rallied from 20-3 down at halftime to lead by one point, France flyhalf Camille Lopez landed a priceless dropped goal to restore the lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Argentina had a chance to win it with a last-minute, long-range penalty attempt, but a tactical switch proved the wrong move as Emiliano Boffelli replaced Benjamin Urdapilleta — who had landed the previous two penalties with assurance — and missed from 47 meters.

Wobbly Wallabies! Fiji give Australia massive Cup scare

Australia avoided the first big upset of the Rugby World Cup when it rallied from 21-12 down to beat Fiji 39-21 on Saturday.

Australia was rattled by an early try to flanker Peceli Yato and a 50-meter intercept try in the opening minutes of the second half by center Waisea Nayacalevu.

But as Fiji appeared set for its biggest result at a Rugby World Cup, Australia regained its composure.

