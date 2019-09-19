The Rugby World Cup opener has been four years in the making for Michael Leitch and his Japan squad.

The hype has been steadily growing, and now Kiwi Leitch's line-up will have their first taste of the expectation which comes with being host when they play Russia tonight in the opening match of the first Rugby World Cup in Asia.

An upset win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup swelled Japan's fan base and has added to the expectation that they may be the giant-killers of this year's tournament.

Backrower Leitch was one of eight players selected in Japan's match-day 23 who were involved in that game four years ago. He says the atmosphere has intensified in practice, but "it's great having all eyes on rugby".

Leitch is a former Chiefs back rower who was born in Christchurch. He last played Super Rugby for the Hamilton-based franchise in 2016 before switching to the Sunwolves.

Yu Tamara was picked by coach Jamie Joseph to start at first five-eighths and Luke Thompson was included on the bench. At 38, Thompson could become the oldest player to represent Japan and the first to play in four World Cups.

Leitch says his players are happy to live with heightened pressure and have their sights firmly set on making the quarter-finals for the first time. An emphatic win by 10th-ranked Japan over 20th-ranked Russia might help settle the players' nerves and those of their fans while launching the tournament on a high note.

Japan will have to be quickly into stride as they need not only to beat Russia but to do so by a large margin if they are to have a chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Points differential could come into play in deciding the top two teams in what seems to be an even pool. Japan share the group with top-ranked Ireland, Scotland, Russia and former quarter-finalist Samoa. After Russia they play Ireland, then Samoa, making their last pool match against Scotland a possibly decisive contest for second place if Ireland top the pool as expected.

"It's going to be a big occasion, not just for our team but for the country, but you can't really replicate what coming up for the players," New Zealander Joseph said. "Our team wants to make the top eight. The last World Cup Japan did very, very well, but still didn't make the top eight so that's been the target all along."

A 41-7 loss to South Africa in a recent warm-up game was not in any way indicative of Japan's comparative standing with Tier One nations or of any decline in their ability since the last World Cup. Joseph used the match for experimentation and to adapt a game plan to those of their pool opponents.

"The biggest lesson for us is that when we make a small mistake against a Tier One team they will punish us and score points," Joseph said. "We are a well-prepared team both physically and mentally. We understand what our roles are. We want to make everyone proud."