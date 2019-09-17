While the All Blacks have been described as cool, calm and collected in the lead-up to Saturday's big clash against the Springboks, their opponents look the opposite.

Speaking to media at a press conference in Japan, a somewhat paranoid Springboks assistant coach Matt Proudfoot was quick to note he wouldn't be surprised if the All Blacks were trying to pull a fast one on them.

When asked about All Black lock Brodie Retallick's absence from the side, due to injury, Proudfoot was quick to interrupt.

"Are you sure he's not playing?" he said, intercepting the question.

"Steve Hansen said they had a full squad to pick from, that was his last press release so I wouldn't be surprised if they have a little trick up their sleeve."

Retallick has hinted at an early comeback, after being initially fearful he wouldn't be back in time for the World Cup as he recovers from nerve damage in his left shoulder.

All Blacks' Brodie Retallick is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Photo / Photosport

The 28-year-old is back using weights and hopes the recovery will see him back in time for some of the pool matches.

However, All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has reaffirmed that Retallick would not be ready to take to the field in Saturday's match, unsure of why Proudfoot made the comments.

"I do not know why Matthew would think that," Foster said.

"He's [Retallick] quite hard to hide from you guys, a six-foot-five monster, we haven't been sneaking him into training or anything like that. He is progressing really strongly but I'm pretty sure he won't be there on Saturday."

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, one star player who will likely be ready to face the Springboks is Richie Mo'unga, who Foster last week confirmed was "fully fit and available" after missing out on the All Blacks' final warm-up test against Tonga.

Hansen and co. were forced to play Beauden Barrett back at No 10 for the Tonga clash for the first time since their narrow win over Argentina in July, with Ben Smith slotting back into fullback.

But the defending world champions now look set to revert to the Mo'unga/Barrett dual playmaker combination against the Springboks.

The All Blacks will kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against the Springboks on Saturday at 9:45 pm.