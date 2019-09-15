Counties Manukau have moved to the top of the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership despite being tipped over by Wellington.

With leaders Canterbury on the bye, and having being locked on points with Counties before the weekend, Counties edged ahead thanks to two bonus points, though they would have been disappointed by a 38-36 defeat to Wellington.

The win moves Wellington to 10 points, the same as Auckland who beat Bay of Plenty 28-19, and Canterbury, with the trio two points behind Counties.

Auckland were well worth their win over Bay of Plenty, who paid the price for not looking after the ball. It continued a winless start to the season for the Bay of Plenty women and they face a tough battle to make the top four.

The Volcanix made all the play in the first 20 minutes but were not able turn that dominance into points. Auckland scored three tries to lead 21-0 at the break before a much-improved Volcanix effort in the second half provided an entertaining finish.

Captain Christie Yule ran a superb support line to score the Volcanix' first try in the 46th minute but the slick Auckland outfit hit back 10 minutes later.

Volcanix fullback Sapphire Tapsell plucked an intercept out of the air and scooted away for a try in the 70th minute to give her side hope. Auckland again forced turnovers to shut the Volcanix out, but not before 19-year-old Volcanix replacement back Nadia Flavell scored on fulltime.

Results

North Harbour 10 (Olivia Ward-Duin try; Sophie Fisher con, pen) Hawke's Bay 39 (Moomooga Palu 2, Michaela Baker, Kathleen Brown, Chanel Huddleson, Tori Iosefo tries; Sylvia Brockman con, pen; Krysten Cottrell 2 con)

Taranaki 22 (Iritana Hohaia, Lavenia Nauga-Grey, Alesha Williams, Chelsea Fowler tries; Hohaia con) Tasman 36 (Steph Mitchell, Tamara Silcock, Rebecca Kersten 2, Wairakau Greig tries; Hayley Hutana 4 con, pen)

Manawatu 12 (Carys Dallinger, Rangimarie Sturmey tries; Selica Winiata con) Waikato 15 (Lonita Ngalu-Lavemei, Donna Reynolds tries; Chelsea Alley con, dropped goal)

Northland 7 (Savannah Bodman try; Kararaina Wira-Kohu con) Otago 40 (Julia Gorinski, Kilisitina Moata'ane, Amy du Plessis 2, Sheree Hume, Hannah Stolba tries; Hume 5 con)

Bay of Plenty 19 (Kristy Yule, Nadia Flavell, Sapphire Tapsell tries; Tapsell 2 con) Auckland 28 (Isla Norman-Bell, Kiri Demant, Patricia Maliepo, Nataliah Moors tries; Maliepo 4 con)

Wellington 38 (Ayesha Leti-Liga 3, Sinead Toala-Ryder, Alice Soper, Joanah Ngan-Woo tries; Amanda Rasch 4 con) Counties Manukau 36 (Emily Kitson, Lavinia. Tauhalaliku 2, Waikohika Flesher, Aotearoa Matau, Letitia Vaka tries; Hazel Tubic 3 con)