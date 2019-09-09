Air New Zealand staff have farewelled the All Blacks with a spine-tingling haka as Steve Hansen's men head to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Around 60 Air New Zealand employees performed the Air New Zealand haka, Te Mangopare, about the symbol commonly referred to as the koru, before moving into Ka Mate, a haka often performed by the All Blacks.

Wearing hi-vis jackets, All Black players Aaron Smith and Rieko Ioane, as well as mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka, stood on the tarmac as the passionate haka was performed.

Air New Zealand cultural development manager Henare Johnson says today's performance is especially poignant given the timing.

Air New Zealand staff perform the haka. Photo / Air New Zealand

"This week of course marks the beginning of Māori Language Week, but this year is also the 20th anniversary of the first time the New Zealand national anthem was sung in te reo on the global stage. This paved the way for New Zealand to embrace a bilingual anthem.

"As the airline that's crazy about rugby, we were thrilled to be able to give the All Blacks, as ambassadors of our language, our country and our people, a very special farewell ahead of their next big challenge in Japan. Kia kaha te Kapa ō Pango."

The All Blacks' first match in the tournament is against South Africa in Yokohama on September 21.

The All Blacks, as winners of the previous two World Cups, can become the first team to win the competition three times in a row.