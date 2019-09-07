Ireland 19

Wales 10

World Rugby's rankings system is a nonsense. Everyone knows that.

Ireland lost 57-15 at Twickenham two weeks ago to cap a largely dreadful 2019, after which they were widely written off as a team past their sell-by date.

They know they are not the best team in the world right now. Their fans know. They are playing nowhere near as well as they were 12 months ago. So their ascension to world No 1 for the first time in their history after this 19-10 win over Wales should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.​

Still, for those trying to read the runes as we gear up for the World Cup in two weeks, it may be worth noting that, since the rankings system was introduced in 2003, and apart from South Africa in 2007, every tournament has been won by the team ranked No 1 in the world heading into the World Cup.​

It is not a bad omen.​

Whatever, this was certainly a good note on which to head to Japan; Ireland's best performance since beating the All Blacks last November. Just what the doctor ordered.​

Joe Schmidt had brought the big guns back for a match he dared not lose after that Twickenham shellacking. And while they began nervously, Ireland grew more convincing the longer the match wore on, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan deservedly crossing in the second half after Rob Kearney and Hadleigh Parkes had traded first-half tries. By the finish the crowd at the Aviva Stadium were in full voice and the confidence was seeping back into Irish veins.​

Johnny Sexton managed to come through unscathed – despite taking a couple of lusty blows – and even injuries to Cian Healy and Keith Earls could not dampen the mood as Rory Best and Schmidt were given standing ovations on their final appearances at the Aviva.​

Schmidt said that Earls, who suffered a bang to the quadriceps, would be assessed on Sunday.​

Wales were far from their fluent best. In a predictably bruising encounter, they too suffered casualties. Rhys Patchell, deputising for Dan Biggar, went off for an HIA from which he never returned. Warren Gatland insisted his young fly-half would be "fine" to travel to Japan, but there must be doubts given how often Patchell seems to get concussed.​

Gatland will be equally concerned by the way his team lost the initiative after a bright start in which Leigh Halfpenny missed a straightforward penalty. Then Rob Kearney scrambled across to beat George North to a Halfpenny grubber.​

Robbie Henshaw, back in the midfield for Ireland, was having a big impact. He nailed two early tackles, which woke the crowd up. The Athlone man also straightened up nicely on one run before offloading to midfield partner Bundee Aki. Garry Ringrose will do well to dislodge either of them on this showing.​

Ireland's line-out was less assured. After all the talk of Devin Toner's exclusion in favour of Jean Kleyn – not only the rights and wrongs of "project players", but the wisdom of leaving behind a 6ft10in man mountain – Ireland promptly lost their first two line-outs. Their third, though, led to Kearney's try, CJ Stander and Aki making inroads before the ball was worked out to Kearney who beat Jonathan Davies on the outside shoulder.​

Things got worse for Wales when Patchell went off.​

Wales almost returned the favour with Sexton taking a couple of heavy blows. The entire stadium held its breath as their talisman stayed down clutching his ribs following one bone-crunching tackle from Jake Ball. But he dusted himself off, eventually lasting an hour before being replaced by Jack Carty.​

It was nip and tuck in the first half. Biggar, on for Patchell, intercepted a Sexton pass and ran half the length of the pitch only to be tackled brilliantly by Henshaw on the line. It was a temporary reprieve for Ireland, though, Parkes running a nice line off a ruck to crash over from close range, taking referee Raynal out in the process. Wales led 10-7 at half-time.​

Ireland took control in the second half, Furlong muscling over from close range, and then Ryan managing to ground the ball.​

Best, who was given a guard of honour by his team-mates at the end, looked choked up by the send-off. As did Schmidt, though the New Zealander admitted his overriding emotion as his squad prepared to fly out to Japan ahead of their first match against Scotland in Yokohama on Sept 22, was one of "relief".​

And the No 1 ranking? Schmidt smiled. "Irrelevant," he said. "We know who the favourites are for the World Cup and it's not us." True, but at least they once again have something on which to build. And in the nick of time.​

