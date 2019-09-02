World Rugby vice president Agustin Pichot has again highlighted the controversial eligibility laws which have drawn attention in the wake of Ireland's World Cup squad announcement.

Already with Auckland-born former Chiefs midfielder Bundee Aki and South Africa's CJ Stander entrenched in their squad, Ireland made the surprise call to dump veteran lock Devin Toner for fellow South African Jean Kleyn.

Toner, the 33-year-old Leinster second-rower, has made 60 appearances for Ireland under New Zealand coach Joe Schmidt, more than any other player during his six-year tenure.

Kleyn plays for Munster but only qualified for Ireland on residency two days before his test debut, the 29-10 victory over Italy on August 10, but the 26-year-old has now edged out Toner.

Pichot has long been an advocate of overhauling the eligibility regulations which will be extended from three to five years at the end of this year.

Following Ireland's squad announcement, Pichot again fanned the flames of this divisive issue by expressing his disappointment for Toner.

"If I was Devin Toner ..... I will be asking WR for answers. I feel sorry for him; nothing against for who was properly selected for the RWC19 by the way. But feel that way," Pichot said on Twitter.

Ireland: Forwards: Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier. Backs: Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.