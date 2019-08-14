Sky Sport has announced an alternative way of watching the Black Ferns and the All Blacks play this Saturday - a live dedicated Spidercam channel.

The Spidercam, a camera that Sky says offers a "gravity-defying" experience, will offer fans a new way of following this weekend's double header.

"Spidercam provides our viewers with some incredible footage so we've decided to make this camera feed available to Sky Sport rugby fans for these two test matches," said Sky's head of sport production Brian Hitchcock.

"For us, it's about innovating and providing the best possible viewing experience to our customers."

The Spidercam captures All Black Dan Carter in action during the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Sky subscribers will also have the ability to use their Sky Go account as a second screen to watch the Spidercam channel while watching the normal live action on Sky Sport 1.

Sky Sport also announced that it will be introducing alternative te reo Māori commentary and closed captioning for the remaining Black Ferns and All Blacks matches of the year.

• Black Ferns v Wallaroos – Spidercam coverage will begin from 4.50pm Saturday 17 August

on Sky channel 50.

• All Blacks v Wallabies - Spidercam coverage will begin from 7.25pm, Saturday 17 August on

Sky channel 50.