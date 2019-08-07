Wallabies front rower Sekope Kepu has sent a warning to the All Blacks about their not-so secret weapon: 'Tongan Thor' Taniela Tupou.

Tupou – whose 135kg frame along with his power both in the scrum and with the ball earned him the superhero moniker – will likely feature against the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Cup clash on Saturday in Perth.

Kepu, Tupou's rival for the Wallabies' No 3 jersey, was full of praise for his younger teammate ahead of the anticipated match in Perth, saying the 23-year-old prop is the "strongest guy I have ever seen".

"He is definitely ahead of where I was when I was 23," Kepu told rugby.com.au.

Advertisement

"We always have a giggle about it because we are 10 years apart. He is 23 and playing tighthead and he is the strongest guy I have ever seen in terms of his physique and the way he lifts in the gym.

"He has got it all and now I am starting to see his mental preparation.

"I room with him a lot and to see him go about his work, he is up early and either stretching or we are trying to do stuff together.

"But yeah, I have seen him since he first came into camp in 2017/16. He has that confidence now and we are going to push each other as hard as we can to do our best."

Taniela Tupou during Wallabies training. Photo / Photosport

The Wallabies showcased their scrummaging power in their 16-10 win over the Pumas in Brisbane last month, and is set to get even stronger with the return of Allan Alalaatoa once he recovers from injury.

Kepu said he was excited by the Wallabies' newfound power in the pack, something the side has lacked in over the years.

"What excites me is the guys that came on and finished the job. It is probably something we have lacked over the years, and Allan is still out," Kepu said.

"He hasn't come back, and is that's even more exciting for us as a front row and also as a forward pack.

Advertisement

"But you can't be all smiling and happy about that and get caught with our pants down on Saturday, so we have to turn that around and keep moving forward."

The Wallabies host the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Cup test of the year at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday night.