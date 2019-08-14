A new miniseries on the life of the greatest rugby player the world has seen sheds new light on one of our nation's finest sporting legends, writes David Skipwith.

Kiwis and rugby fans around the globe well know the legacy left by the late and larger-than-life All Black icon, Jonah Lomu.

But a new miniseries about the first Tongan All Black and the youngest ever All Black test player sheds new light on one of our nation's finest sporting legends.

Jonah, the two-part series directed by Danny Mulheron (The Kick) starring Mosese Veaila in the lead role in his television

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.