Jordie Barrett was once the nearest thing to a fringe All Black who was certain to make the 31-man rugby World Cup squad.

Pundits even suggested he might go to Japan as the third first five-eighth, after Damian McKenzie was ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

But the lanky utility back had a game to forget against Argentina and was excluded from the side which played the Springboks last week.

Barrett has the form Crusaders trio of Sevu Reece, George Bridge and Braydon Ennor breathing down his neck, and that breath just got even hotter.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Hansen's axe: 'More culling to do' as ABs drop five players

All Black coach Steve Hansen appeared to pour a little cold water on Barrett's 2019 World Cup prospects with some short term damning via long term praise after naming his latest 34-man squad today.

"Jordie is a 22-year-old, he's in a hurry no matter what he does," said Hansen.

"He's in a hurry, we've just got to get him to settle down and be patient when he plays.

"He's very, very talented with a lot of skills, a great kicking game, he punts the ball a mile, kicks it off the tee a mile, is a good defender.

"It's just a matter of him and us and whoever is coaching him taking our time and getting him to execute those things to the highest level he is capable of.

"Don't allow the frustration of what is happening around him be it on the park or be it through selections (to affect him).

"Once you start trying to force things you become a little erratic. He's a very, very good player. By the time he gets to 24, 25 he's going to be an outstanding player."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for 2019.

Just this week Jordie Barrett recommitted to New Zealand Rugby until 2022 however he has not fully recommitted to the Hurricanes.

Under his contract, Barrett has the option to change Super Rugby clubs at some point post 2020. Barrett said he still had a strong desire to play Super Rugby alongside his brothers at some point in his career but added that when that would happen remained unclear.

Beauden Barrett last month signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby which included a move to the Blues from the Hurricanes, while Scott Barrett currently plays for the Crusaders.