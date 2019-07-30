The All Blacks are looking to rev up support in the lead up to the Rugby World Cup with a new advertising campaign.

The ad campaign, developed by Kiwi agency Contagion, calls on New Zealanders to showcase their support for the All Blacks.

The campaign features a series of vignettes featuring fans supporting the team in different ways.

One of the more memorable moments in the ad features a Kiwi bloke standing alongside a van with a giant fern crudely painted on to it.

Contagion chief executive Dean Taylor, an Englishman by birth, says the point of the campaign is really to inspire regular Kiwis to get stuck in and participate in the campaign.

Asked whether he would be supporting the All Blacks or England when the action kicks off in Japan, Taylor laughs before saying the All Blacks.

"My wife was born here and my kids are Kiwi," he says.

"I have always thought that the passion of the New Zealand fans is part of the reason why the team is so successful on the world stage and I can't wait to be a part of that."

Taylor says he really hopes to see as many fans as possible jump on social and show their love for the team.

Videos sent in by fans will be live on the official All Blacks website, which will also feature a range of news and videos focusing on the team.

New Zealand Rugby went on the hunt for an ad agency to help drum up support for the All Blacks at the end of last year. Taylor says that the idea to get regular Kiwis involved led to his agency winning a pitch against a number of other contenders.

The marketing machine behind the All Blacks has been ratcheting up in recent weeks. In addition to this brand campaign, we've also seen the All Blacks appear in a teaser video for Air New Zealand.

The All Blacks have also fronted a quirky campaign for AIG, giving drivers tips on how not to drive while in Japan.

These efforts will only mark the start of numerous brands looking to capitalise on the high level of interest in the Rugby World Cup.

Alongside the activities from legitimate sponsors, it will also be interesting to see a few non-sponsors get in on the action with their obscure references to "the big game".

Suffice to say, every major brand in town will be looking to get a piece of the action.