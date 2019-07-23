All Blacks star and new Blues number 10 Beauden Barrett is officially a Jaffa.

The first five-eighth checked into the Intercontinental Hotel in Wellington yesterday ahead of Saturday's test against the Springboks to find a bag of Jaffas on his bed with a note saying 'Are you sure Hannah is from Auckland?'.

He shared an image on Instagram saying 'Great to be back in Wellington'.

Earlier this month the 28-year-old signed a four-year extension with New Zealand Rugby that sees him leave the Hurricanes and join the Blues.

This year was his ninth and final season with the Hurricanes where he led the Wellington franchise to five playoff appearances and their first Super Rugby title in 2016.

Photo / Instagram @beaudenbarrett

"This is obviously a massive decision for me and my wife Hannah and we're really looking forward to the next chapter of our lives," Barrett said at the time.

"The Hurricanes will always be a huge part of who I am. The Hurricanes environment and style of rugby they play has helped me become the player I am today, and I'll be leaving some very good mates."

The Auckland property market had proven a challenge, Barrett said.

"The house prices are tricky, aren't they? I've been looking for a while... but my list on the OneRoof site, it's pretty big."