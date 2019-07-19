All Black Jordie Barrett looks set to reject multiple offers from other Kiwi franchises and stay loyal to the Hurricanes.

Stuff reported that Barrett, who will start for the All Blacks against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, is expected to confirm his future as soon as next week.

The Blues are thought to have made a play for the youngest of the Barrett brothers, while Stuff reported the Highlanders went 'all in' on attempting to snag the utility back.

A move to Auckland would have resulted in him joining brother Beauden in skipping town for the Leon MacDonald coached side, after the Blues landed the All Blacks first-five eighth earlier this month.

Beauden Barrett said of Jordie last week: "He's going through his contractual stuff at the moment. I'm not too sure where that's at. He'll make a call when he's ready."

In an interview with Newstalk ZB today, the pair's father, Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, a former Hurricanes loose forward, said: "Jordie has a tough decision to make, too. That was why he moved to the Hurricanes, to play with Beauden, so he has a tough couple of weeks ahead of him."

Blues chief executive Michael Redman told the Herald last week that the Blues never comment on potential signings or otherwise, but added that Jordie had big decisions to make over the next few weeks.

The Hurricanes are hugely disappointed at Beauden Barrett's departure for the Blues and the mood in Wellington will worsen if Jordie follows.

There is understood to be a feeling there that New Zealand Rugby helped smooth the way for Beauden's move more than perhaps they should have – particularly around the sabbatical clauses in his contract.

Beauden Barrett has signed for four years with New Zealand Rugby and the Blues, and while he won't play for Leon MacDonald's team until mid-way through next season after a post-World Cup break, it's understood that the Hurricanes hoped he would see out the 2020 season with them rather than the Blues.