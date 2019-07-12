They're New Zealand's top hip hop group with two world championships to their name, and 'The Bradas' say Scott Robertson has got what it takes.

"His confidence is very impressive, his facials, his performance and energy. He needs a little work on his movement but he is clearly very passionate about what he's doing," says dancer Riley Bourne.

But the group agrees, if he was to become All Black coach, he could do with a bit of extra tuition.

"I think he is already on the world stage, he's got what it takes, he's a natural performer and he gives it everything. But if he came and got some lessons from us he could take it to the next level," says Nathan Kara.

Advertisement

Head Coach Scott Robertson of the Crusaders makes a breakdance around the Super Rugby trophy. Photo / Getty

The Bradas say it's great to see hip hop on an entirely new stage.

"It's incredible to see the dance world and the sports community come together," says Bourne.

With the boys rating him a ten for effort, but a six for execution, Bourne said he could still give another sports star a run for his money.

"I think he could give Manu (Vatuvei) a run for his money, in fact, I definitely think he could be on the next dancing with the stars."

And while The Bradas are keen to suggest some moves that Razor may like to include in his repertoire, they are impressed with some of his existing ones.

"I was impressed with his worm, I can't even worm myself, " says Jackson Tuarae.

After a performance on American TV series 'World of Dance', judged by Jennifer Lopez, The Bradas are now focussing on working with Kiwi kids and artists.

"We see a lot of potential here, we see a real fire in New Zealand. It's one of the best dancing countries in the world, we want to help next generation grow and focus on being best versions of themselves," says Bourne.