Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is cock-a-hoop at the news Beauden Barrett is moving to the Super City to help revive the struggling Blues.

"It is fantastic news for the Blues. The Blues have a lot of talent but have been under-performing for a number of years," said Goff, a born and bred Aucklander.

"It is time for Auckland, with 35 per cent of the population, to get back to the top of the Super Rugby table."

Barrett and his wife, Hannah, are upping sticks from the capital later this year to base themselves in Auckland.

Barrett, whose father played for the Hurricanes, has been fiercely loyal to the club he first played for in 2011.

The star All Black is understood to be planning to take both a non-playing and playing sabbatical as part of a four-year contract extension to stay in New Zealand.

Goff said Barrett, who has played eight seasons for the Hurricanes and headed north on a four-year contract with the Blues, was a superb player who could help bring out the talent in the franchise.

"I can remember when the Blues were regularly top of the Super Rugby table, but there have been a few dark years and it's time to turn this around. This will help," Goff said.

The mayor also hopes Barrett's signing will attract more fans to Eden Park, which is struggling financially and received a $63 million bailout from the council in March.

Goff, who condemned the rescue package on the grounds it contained a $9.8m grant and not an interest-free loan secured against the assets of the park, said the Eden Park Trust has traditionally stood on its own two feet.

The sooner that happens, the better, he said.