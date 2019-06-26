

Briar Hales, 11, took to the field at halfback for Havelock North Intermediate's 1st XV, knowing all eyes were on her.

It was the start of a Super Six rugby tournament on Wednesday that she knew she couldn't win.

But she could make a statement. And she did.

"I've got a big smile on my face," she told the Hawke's Bay Today after leaving the field in what eventually was a 34-0 loss to Heretaunga Intermediate.

"Thanks to Dad and my team."

Briar, 11, is the only girl in the team. Her inclusion in the tournament team set off a firestorm last week, when opposing principals and organisers told Havelock North Intermediate her selection contravened Super Six rules.

Her team decided to play on with a girl in their team at the tournament, and forfeit their points as a result.

Briar didn't let them down, nipping around the rucks with great pace and feeding the backs, despite pressure from a well-drilled Heretaunga.

Bystanders noted her confidence on the field and spoke about her skills matching those of her teammates.

"She uses her size really well. She's not afraid to get involved."

Briar, who was subbed at half-time, said she was grateful to her team.

"We tried our best, we got involved, and did really well. It is really kind of them to let me play. They really wanted me to play.

"I like playing with them."

Her teammates, too, told Hawke's Bay Today they were pleased with her performance.

"It's just fair that everyone gets to play. Everyone gets a chance to play in rugby," Briarne Taylor said.

"We like playing with her, she is good. The other schools are too scared to play against her."

She has four more games today, the next against Tamatea Intermediate.

The sports competition, in which Hales is now participating, is played between six Hawke's Bay Intermediate Schools - Havelock North, Hastings, Heretaunga, Napier, Tamatea and Taradale.

It is called Super Six and played throughout the year where the schools compete for a shield at each of the sports – the shield winner is the school with the most wins on the tournament day.

Earlier last week Heretaunga Intermediate School principal Michael Sisam said the Super Six was intended to promote maximum participation.

"Girls play sevens, boys play fifteens," Sisam said.

"The current structures state that girls play in girls' tournaments and boys play in the boys' tournaments."

Taradale Intermediate principal Rex Wilson said the "structure" was there for a reason and would not be changed when the competition was already under way.

"The structure of the competition was organised not for any individual student, but the majority.

"It is a gender-based structure to enable maximum participation, especially from girls.

"We have found [in the past] if it is a mixed-gender, boys will dominate.

"The rules of the competition were established last year and it is up to the integrity of the people participating to maintain them."

Sisam said the schools were not opposed to making changes, but not until 2020.