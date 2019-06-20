The Dannevirke Rugby Football Sub Union has arranged a festival day of rugby at Rugby Park tomorrow.

Dannevirke Sports Club chairman Craig Boyden said the day is to celebrate the outstanding service of Craig Sweetman who has retired as chairman of Dannevirke Rugby Football Sub Union after 20 years of service to rugby in Dannevirke.

Sweetman has moved to Ōtaki, but will be back in town tomorrow to watch two local rugby teams in action on their home ground and to receive a life membership to the DRFSU from patron Henry Brighouse.

"Craig's contribution to rugby and dedication to the cause is second to none, and he has been the driving the influence behind Dannevirke's Rugby Park being maintained as the home of rugby in Dannevirke." said Boyden.

Advertisement

The presentation will be made between the two games which will see Dannevirke Senior Reserves take on Freyberg Old Boys and Aotea take on Waipawa.

Boyden says this is an opportunity for all rugby Followers to come an enjoy a great day of rugby and celebrate Sweetman's 20-years contribution to rugby in Dannevirke.