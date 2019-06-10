The Baywide Premier women's rugby competition is constantly growing as more and more women take up the sport. Yesterday, Mount Maunganui and Rotoiti, two sides brimming with raw, ready to be nurtured talent, went head-to-head at Emery Park. Mount Maunganui are the new to the competition this year while the majority of Rotoiti's players have never played before. What these sides also have in common is a wealth of enthusiasm and a strong willingness to learn. Both have improved greatly since the start of the season meaning this was always going to be a thrilling encounter. Sports reporter David Beck

