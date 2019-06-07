All the Super Rugby action between the Highlanders and the Bulls.

By Steve Hepburn of the Otago Daily Times

There will be plenty of nostalgia and memories talked about tonight.

Some of the Highlanders' best will be leaving the building after one last game under the roof.

The Highlanders though cannot get ahead of themselves - there is a game to win and it is a must-win if ever there was one. Forget about the congratulations and the walks down memory lane.

The Highlanders sit 12th on the table - closer to the bottom than the playoff places.

But the side is not out of the running.

It has two games left and, if it can win them both, it is in with a decent shout of seeing post-season action.

But lose either of them and the season is done.

The Bulls have been in Queenstown for the week and were not scheduled to arrive in Dunedin until last night.

The South Africans have whistled up key first five-eight and captain Handre Pollard.

He had returned to South Africa early in the four-match tour because of a calf injury and was not expected to return.

But with the Bulls also in the playoff jam - they are seventh - Bulls management have flown Pollard back from South Africa for just the one game. Look to him to have a big impact tonight.

The Bulls have expanded their play book marginally over the past couple of years and attempt to move the ball when they can.

But the route is still straight up the middle most times and, with some seriously big men in their pack, the Bulls will give the Highlanders front men plenty of examination.

The Highlanders not surprisingly will look to move the ball, and run the Bulls round.

Playing on a dry track with the season on the line, the situation is ideal for the home team to hit the ground running and go that road for 80 minutes.

Big games are needed by the likes of fullback Josh McKay and winger Tevita Li, while halfback Aaron Smith will have to be at his brilliant best.

The Highlanders welcome back Liam Squire and Jackson Hemopo and their aggression and fire should be a real weapon.

The Bulls have not won at the stadium, although they have played under the roof only twice.

Hooker Liam Coltman will play his 99th Super Rugby game for the Highlanders tonight. It will be his 100th in the Highlanders jersey, as he played against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

Highlanders: Josh McKay, Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Sio Tomkinson, Tevita Li, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock (captain), James Lentjes, Liam Squire, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Sef Fa'agase, Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, Kayne Hammington, Marty Banks, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Bulls: Divan Rossouw, Cornal Hendricks, Dylan Sage, Burger Odendaal, Johnny Kotze, Handré Pollard (captain), Embrose Papier, Marco van Staden, Hanro Liebenberg, Ruan Steenkamp, RG Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka. Reserves: Jaco Visagie, Simphiwe Matanzima, Wiehahn Herbst, Jannes Kirsten, Johannes Grobbelaar, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, JT Jackson.