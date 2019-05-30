Former Blues winger Rupeni Caucaunibuca has revealed the sad aftermath of his once stellar international rugby career.

Just a year after arriving in New Zealand and making his debut for Northland, Caucaunibuca was signed to the Blues and went on to score some of the greatest tries in Super Rugby history.

In 2003, Caucaunibuca became an icon of the Rugby World Cup and it didn't take long for overseas offers to flood in.

Signing lucrative deals to play in France, Caucaunibuca should have been set for life.

But opening up about his career in the documentary Oceans Apart for the Pacific Rugby Players' Welfare organisation, Caucaunibuca revealed he's now bankrupt living in Fiji after spending his money on alcohol and handouts.

"I just used it for nothing. I spent it on drinking and helping people," Caucaunibuca said in the documentary.

"I regret it. I should have kept a few hundred thousand for after rugby. But it's too late, I've already spent it all, for nothing."

Caucaunibuca made over 100 appearances for Agen in France and also played for Toulouse but disappearing unexpectedly for weeks often got him in trouble with the clubs.

Revealing he would usually return to his village in Fiji when the pressure of professional rugby became too much, the 38-year-old now admits he shouldn't have acted the way he did.

"You know living in the village with your friends, your relatives, it sometimes made me… I didn't want to go back," he said.

"When I stand on the other side, this side, and look at myself, I think it's wrong."

"I'm running around, hiding from these guys, hiding from the club, and that is not good. I am not allowed to do that."

Having finished playing in France in 2014, Caucaunibuca has since returned to village life in Fiji.

He hoped that future Pacific Island rugby players could get the support that he didn't and learn from his mistakes.