New Zealand Rugby Player Association chief executive Rob Nichol says the truth will reveal itself in the allegations made against Crusaders players.

The Super Rugby franchise handed over an investigation into two separate incidents in Cape Town to independent lawyer Steph Dyhrberg yesterday, after accusations of inappropriate and homophobic behaviour were made against some of the team's players.

Speaking to the Radio Sport Breakfast, Nichol applauded the steps taken by the Crusaders in dealing with the situation.

New Zealand Rugby Players Association CEO Rob Nichol. Photo / Getty

"Colin and the Crusaders management have made it clear what they're up to and that's the way it should be done.

"If you go back, say, 15 years, a lot of things happened but they never came to light, they were never really followed up and frankly probably never really dealt with.

"All our players are very, very conscious now – you just don't get away with anything. Even arguably in this situation, you haven't done anything but you're still in the firing line."

The investigation is being made into allegations of homophobic behaviour in a McDonald's restaurant by a trio of players, including George Bridge, after their recent draw against the Stormers, and inappropriate behaviour from Richie Mo'unga in a bar after their win over the Bulls a week earlier.

All of the players involved deny the allegations which have set social and mainstream media alight, and they will all be available to play the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night.

The Crusaders, New Zealand Rugby and NZRPA have spelled out in clear terms how seriously they are taking what they consider to be allegations of unacceptable behaviour and now the onus is on the accusers to step away from their social media accounts and into a meaningful dialogue with Dyhrberg.

"If there's an allegation made against a player then you take it seriously from the start and go through a discipline process," Nichol said. "If you knew what had happened you wouldn't have to go through that process, so you don't try to preempt it."