St Johns Club Whanganui Metro is expected to pack an extra punch against Feilding Yellow on Saturday as key players return from injury.

Feilding Yellow leads the Manawatu Colts rugby competition after a five-game unbeaten run and while Metro sits back tied on third with Massey White, they do have genuine excuses.

Mark Cosford, who co-coaches Metro alongside Russell Gedye, said the team had been dogged by injury in recent weeks, but predicted a change of fortunes with key players returning to battle this weekend.

"Mason Johnson and Louis Devine have been sitting on the bench watching for the last few weeks, but they will be back this Saturday," Cosford said.

"They are among the four or five players we have from last year and pretty much lead the forward pack. They have been sorely missed with the younger newcomers left to run the show.

"Feilding Yellow are the competition leaders and are unbeaten with some big wins, but they have been against the sides at the lower end of the competition. They will be hard, but our boys are up to it."

Metro have played five games, lost two and drawn one, but each match has been close. They have also picked up six bonus points along the way, the highest of any team in the competition.

"We have won every second half, so we just need to get our attitude right and begin games a bit quicker. You can't afford to be slow out of the blocks at this level. Everything has been going great at training and we are happy with the way the boys are performing. It all comes down to attitude in the end and having the older players back this week will help with that."

The game on Saturday kicks off at 12.30pm at Macnab Domain in Kaiwhaiki, the home to the Counties Rugby Club that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

"They wanted us to come and play up there to show support in their 50th year and we're looking forward to it," Cosford said.

Scheduling the game at Macnab Domain is also to showcase the Metro team and other home games have been planned around the city.

Metro was originally set up to bridge the gap between school boy and club rugby to retain teenagers in the game.

Metro finished third in its first season in this Manawatu Colts competition, rose to second the following year then broke through and won the title last season.

During that time Metro has produced several top players who have gone on to higher honours.

Metro currently sits third in the competition tied on 16 points with Massey White and has only College Old Boys ahead on 20 points and Feilding Yellow leading the charge on 25.