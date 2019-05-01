Beauden Barrett will know where his future lies in the coming weeks.

Like many All Blacks, the incumbent first five-eighth is off contract at the end of the season and likely to have a number of lucrative contract offers from clubs abroad.

A two-time World Rugby player of the year, Barrett told Radio Sport Breakfast he and his team had been assessing their options.

"Hopefully we can get something across the line and announce it in a couple of weeks' time."

Late last year reports emerged out of France that clubs were willing to pay the 27-year-old upwards of $2 million a year to lure him overseas, while a sabbatical in Japan was also reported as a possibility.

Barrett wouldn't be the only All Blacks star to take a sabbatical in Japan. Yesterday it was announced Sam Whitelock had re-signed with New Zealand Rugby for four years, however his contract had a few points of interest included.

Whitelock will play in Japan following this year's World Cup, which will see him miss the 2020 Super Rugby season. He has also been granted exit clauses in his contract, with NZR admitting they needed to show flexibility in their negotiations with top players.

Speaking about Whitelock's contract, NZR boss Steve Tew said: "We know our players have a number of choices to make when it comes to where they play their rugby and we have to be flexible when it comes to renegotiating with our leading players."

Barrett said Whitelock's contract could lead to a number of other players trying to negotiate extras into their own clauses going forward.

"There's no harm in asking. NZR will have some tough decisions to make on where they draw the line. A lot of players will push as hard as they can but it comes down to the protocols or rules the NZR have and they'll make the decisions at the end of the day."