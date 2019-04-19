Another teammate of Israel Folau has spoken out about the controversial Instagram post that's left him fighting to save his rugby career.

Folau's Wallabies and Waratahs comrade Bernard Foley said the 30-year-old isn't a bad person but revealed his disappointment at the hurt his actions have caused his team.

"I think he's hurt the team, which is not what we're doing and not why we play sport. We're a team and we encourage diversity," Foley said.

"I also don't think Izzy is a bad guy, so there's a lot of conflict there, but I don't agree with what he's done so it's a tough situation."

Questioned about how Folau was hurting the Waratahs, Foley said: "We're not talking about a game, we're not talking about the match tomorrow night, which we should be."

Foley said he hadn't spoken to Folau but had received a couple of texts. If Folau is allowed back into the Waratahs fold, Foley hopes the players can talk to him to try to understand the choices he has made.

"That's something that we would do, is sit down and talk to him about the rules of the team and how the team has to come first for all players," Foley said.

"Because that's why we play the game. It's not just individuals who win games."

Rugby Australia issued Folau with a "high level" breach notice but he is fighting to avoid having his $4 million contract torn up. RA boss Raelene Castle said the governing body intends to sack Folau for once again making homophobic comments on social media but first he will undergo a code of conduct hearing.

The three-time John Eales Medallist requested the hearing, expected to take place next week.

The panel for that hearing was announced on Friday, with John West QC the chair. Rugby Australia's Kate Eastman SC and Rugby Union Players' Association representative John Boultbee AM are the other panellists.