Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has confirmed that he won't pick Israel Folau anymore, following the player's religious-based attacks on various people including drunks, homosexuals, adulterers and atheists.

Folau has been stood down by New South Wales and Rugby Australia intends to terminate his contract.

Speaking to media today Cheika stated Folau won't be playing for the side which is a major blow in a Rugby World Cup year.

Cheika said he had attempted to contact Folau several times since the player posted on social media last week.

"No I haven't spoken to him," Cheika said.

"Based on what I've just said, we wouldn't be able to pick him," he added.

"If I'm honest my reaction was that we'd had that discussion and that line has been crossed," Cheika said when asked about his thoughts on the controversial posts.

