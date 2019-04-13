Australian UFC star Tai Tuivasa has slammed Israel Folau for his hypocrisy, claiming he has seen the under-fire superstar "blind as a skunk" on a night out.

The heavyweight fighter joined the chorus of athletes condemning Folau's homophobic comments, saying he needed "a hiding".

"I know what I've seen that idiot do when he's out and about"," Tuivasa told the Daily Telegraph.

"I've seen you out blind as a skunk carrying on now you wanna be all churchy?

"I won't go into detail about what went on, but I know what happened. And I know what I saw.

"The guy carried on like a f***ing idiot.

"Yet now he wants to be all righteous and put on a show?"

Tuivasa didn't specify when the encounter occurred, but Folau has opened up in the past about getting "caught up in the alcohol, women and all that sort of stuff" during his NRL days.

However, Tuivasa said even if Folau has changed his ways, "that's no reason to go around trying to bring other people down".

"Has he even thought there might be young footballers out there following him on social media — kids who are 11, 12 — and they're gay? What happens to them when they read that at home?" Tuivasa said.

"Suddenly this guy they look up to is saying they're going to hell. He needs to pull up."