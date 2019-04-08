Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Sports Minister Grant Robertson are keen for the Crusaders to change their name, according to sources close to the rugby side.

Ardern will not publicly say whether she wants the name changed after the Christchurch mosque shootings. She said the team's management had shown leadership on the issue and she did not want to get in the way of that.

But sources close to the Crusaders rugby side have told Newstalk ZB that the Prime Minister's office has had some input.

The decision to change the team's name had been driven mainly by Ardern and Sports and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson, they said.

The future of the team's name has been in limbo following the Christchurch terrorist shootings on March 15, in which 50 people were killed.

There has been an outcry because the Crusades were a series of religious and political wars between Christians and Muslims in the 11th and 13th centuries.

The franchise has already dropped its traditional pre-show entertainment of sword-wielding horsemen, dressed as knights.

Newstalk ZB has been told there's a feeling within the Super Rugby franchises that the decision had already been made, and that the consultation process was about being seen to do the right thing.

Ardern said yesterday she had simply been observing the debate.

Speaking at her post-cabinet meeting press conference, Ardern praised the leadership the Crusaders had shown on the name-change issue.

"I'd actually be loathe to then throw an opinion over the top of that," she said.

"I would like to leave it to them, their club, their fan base, as they have this discussion, rather than sharing my view."

Ardern said she has not been in communication with the Super Rugby team's leadership.

"I haven't actually, but I have observed the debate.

"And I applaud them for the fact they've been willing to have the discussion.

"But I do want to leave this as an issue for them to consider, and consider with their fans."