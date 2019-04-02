Bulls hooker Schalk Brits has been suspended for four weeks by a SANZAAR judicial hearing for his part in a fight against the Sharks.

Brits has been found guilty over the dust-up, after Sharks opposite Akker van der Merwe was suspended for three weeks the day before.

An initial deal offered Brits four weeks, which was rejected by the Bulls as they felt van der Merwe was the instigator.

This just shows up Sanzaar's judicial system again and will leave fans shaking their heads? One player head butts, and throws two punches clean to the face, the other tries to throw a punch and misses and gets one week more. What a joke. — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) April 2, 2019



The SANZAAR committee agreed that Brits was not the instigator but due to previous incidents couldn't provide him with the full discount for good behaviour.

The duo were red carded for landing punches on each other in a tussle at a ruck early in the second half of the Bulls 19-16 victory.

Schalk Brits joined the crowd after being given a red card against the Sharks. Photo / Twitter @ TheSharksZA

Brits was then spotted sitting in the crowd among Sharks fans shortly after being ordered from the field and then posted a photo on social media having a beer with van der Merwe in the dressing rooms.

65': @SchalkBrits has joined the crowd after both himself and @Akker_vd_Merwe were given a red card with 25min to play! #SHAvBUL #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/v02lu7AliU — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 30, 2019

"Tough game out there tonight. What amazing game that we play and we can laugh and have a beer afterwards," Brits posted on Instagram.