Bulls hooker Schalk Brits has been suspended for four weeks by a SANZAAR judicial hearing for his part in a fight against the Sharks.
Brits has been found guilty over the dust-up, after Sharks opposite Akker van der Merwe was suspended for three weeks the day before.
An initial deal offered Brits four weeks, which was rejected by the Bulls as they felt van der Merwe was the instigator.
The SANZAAR committee agreed that Brits was not the instigator but due to previous incidents couldn't provide him with the full discount for good behaviour.
The duo were red carded for landing punches on each other in a tussle at a ruck early in the second half of the Bulls 19-16 victory.
Brits was then spotted sitting in the crowd among Sharks fans shortly after being ordered from the field and then posted a photo on social media having a beer with van der Merwe in the dressing rooms.
"Tough game out there tonight. What amazing game that we play and we can laugh and have a beer afterwards," Brits posted on Instagram.