Bulls hooker Schalk Brits and Sharks rival Akker van der Merwe were sent off but fighting but were all smiles after their Super Rugby clash overnight.

The duo were red carded for landing punches on each other in a tussle at a ruck early in the second half of the Bulls 19-16 victory.

Brits was spotted sitting in the crowd among Sharks fans shortly after being ordered from the field and then posted a photo on social media having a beer with van der Merwe in the dressing rooms.

65': @SchalkBrits has joined the crowd after both himself and @Akker_vd_Merwe were given a red card with 25min to play! #SHAvBUL #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/v02lu7AliU — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) March 30, 2019

"Tough game out there tonight. What amazing game that we play and we can laugh and have a beer afterwards," Brits posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

The defining factor in the game was Bulls first-five Handre Pollard's boot as he kicked 14 points, including a 79th-minute penalty that clinched victory for the visitors in Durban.

Pollard was given the chance when the Bulls won a decisive scrum penalty on a Sharks feed with the clock ticking down.

The Bulls led 6-3 at halftime but the Sharks had much better momentum in the second half, scoring straight from the kickoff through loose forward Daniel du Preez. Jesse Kriel replied for the Bulls but the Sharks were rewarded for their pressure with a 70th-minute try by muscular center Andre Esterhuizen.

Sharks number 10 Robert du Preez failed with the conversion, one of a number of misses by him that proved crucial.

- With AP