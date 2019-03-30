Quade Cooper returned to haunt his former team, the Queensland Reds, kicking two penalties and creating two tries for winger Jack Maddocks as the Melbourne Rebels won 32-13 at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Cooper played 118 Super Rugby matches for Queensland until 2017 when new Reds coach Brad Thorn cut him from his squad. The former Wallabies No. 10 made a comeback through club rugby before finding a new home at the Rebels.

Cooper took only two minutes to make a mark on Saturday's match with a penalty. He created a try for Maddocks with a pinpoint cross-field kick which gave the Rebels an 11-6 lead at halftime.

In the second half Cooper instigated a kick and chase from a dropped Reds pass which made Maddocks' second try, taking the winger to the top of the Super Rugby try-scorers' list this season.

Advertisement

The Reds couldn't keep their hands on the ball until the 74th when they strung together phases and scored through prop Taniela Tupou. They also conceded too many easy yards around the fringes, including a last-minute try to Rob Leota which Cooper converted to finish with 12 points.

The Rebels move second overall behind the Crusaders with a fourth win in six games this season.