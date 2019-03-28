Jack Goodhue, the Crusaders and All Blacks centre with an impeccable free-flowing mullet, has revealed his inspiration behind his haircut.

Speaking to Radio Sport Breakfast, the 23-year-old said his All Blacks teammate Brodie Retallick was the reason why he decided to sport the throwback style.

"Brodie Retallick was my inspiration for it. And then he left me in the dark I tell you what," he joked about the Chiefs captain who has since shaved off his party in the back.

"Showing up to All Blacks testing in January and seeing them all shave their mullets, I'm going to be honest with you, I was a little bit upset about that."

Advertisement

Last year, Retallick explained that there was a new clique within the All Blacks' camp known as 'the movement', a trend he claims to have co-founded where several players decided to grow out their mullets.

"If anyone is interested, we're on the movement – it's a mullet movement. Me, Liam [Squire] and Sam [Cane] have started it, and we're taking all members," he said at the time.

"The motto that sums it up is when we went to the hairdresser and got the mullet, she said 'if you ask me the mullet never went out of fashion'. It's always been there ... you've just got to be a true believer."

"It's coming along at a great rate of knots," he said a few weeks later.

"[We've] secured a back in Beauden Barrett, he told us yesterday that he went to the hairdresser and told the hairdresser not to touch the back of his hair. It's a start.

"Supposedly Jordie [Barrett]'s on board, we're going good mate."

But much to Goodhue's chagrin, the club seems to be no more as many of the players have abandoned the movement.

Retallick, who was announced as Chiefs co-captain this year along with injured Cane (a fellow mullet movement co-founder), seems to have moved on from the style as he took on his new leadership role.

Barrett, who got married this year, has also ditched the movement.

"It was a little sense of betrayal," Goodhue said of how Retallick broke his achy breaky heart.

But for now, Goodhue is powering on with the look which was apparently coined and popularised by the Beastie Boys.

Goodhue will start for the Crusaders this week against the Hurricanes, as they hope to bounce back from last week's shock defeat to the Waratahs.