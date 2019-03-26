In a team filled by the Rieko Ioane, Ma'a Nonu, Melani Nanai talents of this world, it is easy to be overshadowed.

Since day dot the Blues have never lacked star power.

For this generation, though, it has also been their undoing – the inherent feeling they needed a moment of individual brilliance to spark them into life when, in fact, more graft, patience and composure was so often required.

Quality backline directors aside, even at the depths of despair the calibre of recent Blues squads has not been lacking. The glue to bind them together has.

The Highlanders, when they captured their maiden title against all odds in 2015, were the Blues' antithesis; a greater some of their parts than they were acclaimed individuals.

This year the Blues may have found their adhesive. It's not Akira Ioane, Karl Tu'inukuafe or Patrick Tuipulotu, all of whom shone last weekend, but rookie blindside prospect Tom Robinson.

Long ginger locks flying, legs pumping, Robinson is quickly becoming the heart and soul of the Blues pack. Continue this form, and with that hair flick he could well be the next cult figure.

On Friday night at Eden Park everyone could see Rieko Ioane, the world's best wing, remind everyone of just that. England can keep Joe Cokanasiga. There is only one finisher who comes close to matching the unrivalled influence the late Jonah Lomu had.

Most, too, noted Nanai beginning to fulfill his obvious long-held potential as a dynamic fullback, only now he is poised to join English club Worcester at the end of the season. Another one lost too soon to the northern riches.

Next time you get a chance, though, just watch Robinson. For five minutes, 10, 20, however long it takes. Stay fixated. The picture of a man with relentless work ethic and desire will soon emerge.

Over time, these characteristics, those with unquestioned heart at their core, tend to define teams. These traits Dave Rennie, Wayne Smith and Tom Coventry relied upon during their successive titles at the Chiefs.

In a match where the Blues had many standout performers, Robinson was my pick of the bunch.

After 66 torrid minutes of running himself to a standstill, here he was on the edge waving his hand in the air wanting more. When the pass finally arrived he attracted two defenders, offloaded in the tackle and enticed a yellow card offence from Waisake Naholo, one which helped the Blues push on to end their two-year Kiwi derby drought.

At other times Robinson, comfortable at lock and loose forward, took a lineout and was then immediately in position for the next carry. Little things like this matter just as much as lethal Rieko breaks.

During the course of 80 minutes, work-rate adds up.

Robinson's hands were raised at the finish too; his passion and enthusiasm evident through exhaustion at the final, triumphant whistle.

In this match last year Highlanders blindside Shannon Frizell scored three tries to grab Steve Hansen's attention and, ultimately, launch himself into the All Blacks. Frizell again carried and defended strongly but it speaks volumes that Robinson's repeat efforts shaded him.

A picture of Robinson's father, Alistair, a lock who played four matches on the 1983 All Blacks tour of Scotland and England, sits proudly inside the Kerikeri clubrooms.

Right now it matters not whether this pacey 24-year-old version will be in Hansen's thoughts as the trial for the seemingly wide open six jersey rolls on each week.

Frizell, Vaea Fifita, Jackson Hemopo, the injured Liam Squire, why not add another to the list?

Regardless, Robinson embodies everything the Blues need to harness.

Rugby is not always about the wow steps and peachy panache. Heart and hunger goes a long way.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald had the option of playing Dalton Papalii and Blake Gibson in tandem this season. His intuition and faith in Robinson should, instead, inspire others to follow.

To date Robinson has been the best of the Blues loose forwards. Given their quality, that is no easy feat.

* A final word on the weekend for the one and only Ben Smith. In a losing cause, it was impossible not to marvel at his brilliance from the back for the Highlanders.

In the first half hour he effortlessly broke six tackles through vision on the cutback and his uncanny eye for a gap. Once through, Smith invariably takes the right option to put others into space and continue momentum.

It was noticeable, too, that his impact waned once shifted to the wing – fullback undoubtedly his favoured and more influential position.