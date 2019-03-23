Follow live updates as the Hurricanes host the Stormers in Super Rugby.

It seems the Hurricanes are beginning to find things a little predictable.

Week after week, the coaching staff find themselves addressing the fact whoever their opposition is that week will be targeting their scrum.

"Our pack's been targeted every week," Hurricanes coach John Plumtree said. "It's just another chance for us to step up."

With the Stormers coming to town this weekend, there's no doubting that scrum will be a focus again. However, it's not a real area of strength for the South African side, who have lost at least one scrum against the feed in all four of their matches so far this season.

While the Stormers will undoubtedly target the Hurricanes at the set piece, the hosts might also find their backline tested regularly as they roll out a side missing some of their top performers.

Jordie Barrett will start in the midfield while Richard Judd draws the start in the No9 jersey with Ngani Laumape and TJ Perenara forced to have a rest week after playing five straight matches.

It's not a move Plumtree expected to be making with Barrett, who has featured on the wing and at fullback this season, but injuries forced the coach's hand.

"Jordie's been fantastic for us. Certainly I had no plans to play him in the midfield … we've got other players who play in the midfield who are all injured at the moment.

"Certainly Jordie's physical enough to play in that position…but I don't envisage playing him there next week."

Dane Coles joins Perenara and Laumape in missing the game, with Ricky Riccitelli making a return to the starting squad, while young gun flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi has been given the week off to rest.

"His body is getting bashed around every week and we've got a couple of big games coming up after this as well, so I just wanted to freshen him up," Plumtree said of Kirifi.

With Kirifi dropping out of the squad, Liam Mitchell returns at lock while Vaea Fifita moves back to flanker.

The Stormers come into the match with a 3-1 record on the back of their best performance of the season, doubling the amount of points they had scored during this campaign in their 35-8 thrashing of the Jaguares.

"The Stormers have built a good record so far this season and we know exactly how tough and direct they will be and that means we are going to have to play really well to maintain our proud home record."

Hurricanes: Chase Tiatia, Wes Goosen, Matt Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, Richard Judd, Reed Prinsep, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Ben May, Ricky Riccitelli, Fraser Armstrong.

Reserves: James O'Reilly, Xavier Numia, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Sam Henwood, Finlay Christie, Fletcher Smith, Danny Toala.