Tonight's Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and the Hurricanes will go ahead after the mass shootings in Christchurch that have claimed multiple lives.

Both teams will stand in team huddles for a moment's silence pre-game.

Police advice to New Zealand Rugby is that the game will go ahead at this stage.

The Crusaders, who face the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow, are safe and sound in Dunedin.

Advertisement

The Herald understands the situation for the game in Dunedin will be looked at again tomorrow.

Meanwhile, messages of shock and support have continued to pour in since the shootings.

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams posted a heartfelt message to the victims of the attacks at mosques in the Garden City, with dozens feared dead and several injured.

Williams, a devout Muslim, posted a video on Twitter saying he was deeply saddened by the tragedy.

"Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh. Just heard the news and I couldn't put it into words how I'm feeling right now. Just sending my duas to the families," an emotional Williams said.

"Apparently there's close to 30 people dead. Just sending out my duas and Inshallah everyone that's been killed today in Christchurch your families you can take. Just my duas to your love ones. Inshallah you guys are all in paradise and I'm just deeply deeply sad that this would happen in New Zealand."

Williams' Blues have a Super Rugby bye this week.

My heart is hurting about the news coming out of Christchurch. Sending love & prayers to the effected families❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/7PX9wc56b8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 15, 2019