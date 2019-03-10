World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward has given new England winger Joe Cokanasiga the highest of praise comparing him to All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu.

Cokanasiga had a breakout performance in England's 57-14 win over Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

"He reminds me of the great Fijian players and this guy has all the qualities to play like Jonah Lomu. It was great to see him play his normal game," Woodward said during the broadcast.

Read more: Liam Napier - England unleash hulking wing in win over Italy

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Bath winger will no doubt he happy with the comparison to the All Blacks winger having previously stated Lomu as his hero while also looking up to fellow All Black Julian Savea.

Cokanasiga made his test debut against Japan last year with Sunday's test his first in the Six Nations

He's listed at six-foot-four and weighs in at around 118kg, a similar stature to Lomu.

Cokanasiga didn't get on the scoresheet but he set up one England try and ran for more than 107 metres with five clean breaks.