Not so long ago, when Brad Thorn was playing for the Crusaders and All Blacks, rumour has it that he used to stand in front of a changing room mirror flexing his not inconsiderable muscles before putting on his playing jersey and running out on to the field.

The routine was designed, he would later say, to give him the confidence he needed to play his role on the pitch.

As one of the hardest-working and toughest forwards to ever play the game, the result of his labours was there for him and occasionally his teammates to see staring back in the mirror. If ever there was a physique suited to the multiple collisions and perils of the modern game, it was Thorn's.

Now the former lock is in his second year coaching the Reds and is about to face the Crusaders for the first time since his shift to Brisbane. It will be a significant occasion for both Thorn and rival coach Scott Robertson for many reasons not least because of the improvements Thorn has made to a previously struggling side, one in which he is moulding into his own, tough and tireless image.

The Reds, after the curse of a bye in round one, pushed the Highlanders extremely close in Dunedin last weekend and appear a different side to the one which Thorn took over.

Previously they were a bit of a rabble, the suspicion being they lacked the stomach for a fight since the highs of their 2011 Super Rugby final victory at Suncorp Stadium over a Crusaders side at featuring one Brad Thorn, but there is a harder edge there now and Robertson has responded by naming virtually his strongest side for tomorrow night's match.

With 130 minutes already this season, All Blacks lock Scott Barrett is really only supposed to play another 50 this weekend according to the player welfare agreement and yet he's starting in the No4 jersey.

First-five Richie Mo'unga, also with relatively high minutes, is also starting, and so is prop Joe Moody who has been busy over the first two rounds following Tim Perry's broken arm.

This will be a match that Thorn will be excited about because he's always been up for a challenge no matter how big. And while the defending champions have been standouts under Robertson, Thorn will know there are opportunities for his team to exploit because he has extremely high expectations.

In an interview with the Herald last June before the Reds played the Blues at Eden Park, Thorn, now 44 years old and with 59 rugby tests and countless hit-ups from his league days behind him, outlined his tough start as a head coach and why the job appealed.

"It's tempting for me to sit here now and say 'in a year or two's time, when it's getting better and everything's good, it will be easy'. What I've learned in my life is that I actually like the fight," Thorn said. "This is me. I like the challenge.

"Through that life experience of realising when it is easier, I feel a bit flat and look to the next challenge. I'm right in the mixer now and I'm swinging punches. I'm not going to think about 'later', I'm actually going to love it now.

"If you think about me as a player, mate, when you think of those two [last] World Cups - 2011 and 2015 - mate, 2011 had me written all over it. We hadn't won in 24 years. We were 'chokers'. In 2015, I was in London watching as they [All Blacks] were smiling and happy as they walked around after they had won it. It was a whole different thing. I'm not the guy for the 2015 one, I'm there for the 2011 one."

