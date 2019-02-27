Former England international Will Greenwood may be onto a new trend for kicking dropped goals in rugby.

The World Cup-winning centre posted a video on Twitter of an 'unmissable' way to take a dropped goal.

The style mimics field goal attempts in American football where another player catches the ball and holds it for the kicker.

In the video Greenwood claims it's a legal dropped goal attempt if the holder drops the ball backwards, as it wouldn't be deemed a knock-on.

Advertisement

My unmissable drop goal - no rehearsal..

The person who drops it does not have to kick it.

No Knock-on.

Kicker just has to swing through to the posts.

Removes poor drop/placement as dropped from low height.@canterburyNZ #beatthegame pic.twitter.com/Z77YwkTigL — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) February 26, 2019

Greenwood's England teammate Jonny Wilkinson kicked a dropped goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final to secure a dramatic extra-time win over Australia in Sydney.