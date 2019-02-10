England showed its demolition of Ireland was no fluke by crushing France 44-8 at Twickenham to remain unbeaten in Six Nations rugby today.

Coach Eddie Jones promised England would be even better after upsetting the reigning champion in Dublin on the opening weekend, and his side was merciless in its biggest win against France in 108 years.

Where England overwhelmed Ireland with power and pressure, this time it showed savvy and smarts to pickpocket the French with chip kicks and grubbers.

France wasn't that bad. But the decision to put two centers on the wings, and a wing at fullback, was ruthlessly exposed as three of England's four tries in the first half came from expertly weighted kicks in behind the defense where no blue jerseys were anywhere near.

By halftime, England had a bonus-point fourth try. Winger Jonny May had a hat trick in the first half-hour.

May scored England's first try after just 64 seconds, the third straight match he's scored in the first two minutes. Also remarkably, it was the fifth consecutive match England has scored in the first two minutes.

Only England and Wales have won their first two matches — England far more impressively — which perfectly sets up their showdown in the next round in two weeks in Cardiff.