Praise can make you weak. Eddie Jones threw that comment at Ireland last week as a warning about living up to expectations.

Those expectations were then shattered by Jones' England side as they smashed the Irish in Dublin to kick off the Six Nations.

Naturally, praise has been showered on England for producing their best rugby performance since 2012 when they thrashed New Zealand 38-21 at Twickenham.

Having been hailed far and wide for the remarkable all-round triumph, its England's turn to cope with all of the pats on the back, to switch from underdog to favourite before France turn up tomorrow at Twickenham.

"By Sunday we'll be at our best," Jones promises.

To prove all the praise has had no effect won't be easy, especially when England isn't in hostile territory but back in the cozy comforts of home.

"We can't get too far ahead of ourselves," hooker Jamie George says. "We must realise we can't just rest on that win, believing that because we've produced one good performance we'll be winning the World Cup. We need to build on this."

The good news — and bad news — is the next opponent is France.

France should have sunk Wales last week in the rain in Paris, but Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez missed 13 points off the tee, and Yoann Huget and Sebastian Vahaamahina gave away two converted tries. Wales, without really firing a shot, won by five points.

Instead of just replacing injured backs Wesley Fofana and Maxime Medard, and prop Uini Atonio, and showing some faith, coach Jacques Brunel has prolonged the turmoil the team can't escape by tearing it apart and asking new combinations to hit the ground running in a stadium where France hasn't won in 12 years.

He has brought Geoffrey Daymourou and Mathieu Bastareaud into the centres to counter the considerable threat of Manu Tuilagi.

England winger Chris Ashton, who has lost twice to France and never scored against them, expects the Tricolors to be desperate after blowing the Wales game.

"It will be an angry French team," he says. "They love a reaction." AP