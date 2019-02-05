World Rugby has sanctioned a new shorter version of the sport called Rugby X.

The UK Times is reporting the format will be a five-a side, 10 minute long game without a halftime break.

The indoor matches will be played on artificial grass pitches, with action resuming from the defending team's end after a try is scored.

The Times reports that RFU has agreed to host the first tournament at London's O2 Arena in October.

According to the newspaper the tournament won't feature New Zealand with England, Australia, France, Wales and Fiji tipped to take part in both men's and women's competitions.

Five tournaments are provisionally planned for 2020 with Paris and Sydney linked as venues.

